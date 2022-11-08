CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken into custody after a law enforcement chase with a stolen Hale County Constable vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said troopers were called to help find a person evading arrest in a constable’s patrol vehicle. A trooper and DPS helicopter found Abernathy Police chasing the subject in Hale County.

The subject went through multiple cotton fields in Hale, Floyd and Crosby counties during the chase, DPS said.

According to DPS, the subject was taken into custody by troopers on FM 193 near County Road 127 around 4:10 p.m.