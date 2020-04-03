Plainview/Hale County has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19

This is a news release from the City of Plainview

The Plainview / Hale County Health Department now has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-1) as of today, April 4th, in Hale County.

First Case: The first confirmed case in Hale County was reported on March 24th. An adult male, age range 21-40, has recovered.

Second Case: The adult female (age range 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County.

Third Case: The adult female (age range 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County.

Fourth Case: The adult male (age range 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

Fifth Case: The adult male (age range 60+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside of County.

Sixth Case: The adult female (age range 61+) is currently at a medical facility. Her transmission type is considered Local.

Seventh Case: The adult male (age range 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

Plainview / Hale County Health Department and other response agencies have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues and will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. They will also continue to prepare for the possibility of more local cases and will update the public accordingly.

Please wash your hands, practice social distancing and if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and coughing), please contact your physician. Residents are encouraged to stay home and do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview / Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.