HALE COUNTY, Texas — Hale County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the county’s number of confirmed cases to 135.

The county also confirmed that four more people have recovered from the virus, meaning that 68 of 135 total COVID-19 patients have now recovered.

Of the county’s cases, 52 were transmitted locally, 32 were contacted out of the county and 51 are indeterminate.