HALE COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, Hale County announced 154 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 171 more recoveries, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.

The city of Plainview did say the numbers reflect testing and positive results reported by the Marshall Formby/J.B. Wheeler Unit located in Hale County.

Hale County now has 118 active cases, 1,290 recoveries, 31 deaths and 1,439 confirmed deaths.