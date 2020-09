HALE COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Plainview confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries and six new deaths in Hale County, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.

Hale County now has 87 active cases, 1,625 recoveries, 57 deaths and 1,769 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the City of Plainview.