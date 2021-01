HALE COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, the City of Plainview confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases and six recoveries in Hale County, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.

Hale County now has 229 active cases, 5,421 recoveries, 124 deaths and 5,774 total confirmed cases, the press release said.

There were no new reported deaths on Friday.