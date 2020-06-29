Hale County reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, second employee tests positive

HALE COUNTY, Texas — Hale County reported Monday that 50 additional people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the county and announced that a second City of Plainview employee had tested positive for the virus.

The employee, a firefighter, was believed to have contracted the virus locally and was reported as being in self-isolation.

“Firefighters put themselves at risk for our citizens day in and day out and it was just a matter of time before we started having first responders exposed and testing positive,” said Plainview Fire Chief Tim Gibson.

As of Monday, there were 112 active cases in Hale County with 285 total cases. 63 additional people were listed as recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday, for a total of 166 recoveries, according to a release.

Read the full release from the City of Plainview below:

On Monday, June 22, 2020, the City of Plainview was notified that an employee of the Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The firefighter is believed to have contracted the virus locally and is currently in self-isolation. Other department staff are closely being monitored.

“Firefighters put themselves at risk for our citizens day in and day out and it was just a matter of time before we started having first responders exposed and testing positive,” says Fire Chief Tim Gibson. “We do need our citizens and businesses to adopt the CDC recommended mitigation protocols such as social distancing, hand sanitizer and mask wearing when 6-foot distancing is not practical,” said Gibson.

Staff will continue to implement enhanced sanitation, disinfecting of gear and equipment and other CDC-recommended actions to prevent acquiring the virus.

For COVID-19 concerns, please contact the Plainview-Hale County Health Department at 806.293.1359.