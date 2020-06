HALE COUNTY, Texas — Hale County announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries on Tuesday.

After these numbers, the county has 107 confirmed cases. Of those, 60 have recovered, 42 are active and five patients have passed away.

Many of the county’s new patients are between the ages of 21-40. On June 1, that group represented 33% of Hale County’s cases. As of Tuesday, those patients represented 41.5% of the county’s cases.