HALE COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Plainview confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.

There were no new deaths reported in Hale County, according to the press release.

Hale County now has 499 active COVID-19 cases, 2,699 total recoveries, 71 deaths and 3,269 total confirmed cases, according to the press release.