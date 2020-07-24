Hale County total cases surpass 1,000; daily cases declining

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Wednesday, Hale County had reported more than 1,000 cumulative cases since the beginning of coronavirus.

Despite reaching this number, city manager Jeffrey Snyder said their daily count is declining. Even so, Snyder said they are taking COVID-19 seriously. Within the past two days, two people have died as a result of the coronavirus.

Snyder said having a local health department has helped with testing.

“It would be a little more difficult because we would be relying on our state health officials and the Department of State Health Services and those folks are taxed right now with trying to manage a lot of the lab work and the cases and the work that they’re doing and so we would see a further delay of information,” Snyder said.