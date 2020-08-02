Half-day preschool Ivybrook Academy to open location in Lubbock

This is a press release from Ivybrook Academy.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Ivybrook Academy, the progressive half-day preschool expanding across the country, is growing throughout the Southwest. The award-winning preschool is pleased to bring its mission of giving children and parents a unique and flexible approach to early childhood education to the great state of Texas and the Lubbock community.

Headquartered in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, Ivybrook Academy has already become well known for its approach to early childhood education that fuses elements of both the Reggio Emilia and Montessori approaches to education alongside aspects of Multiple Intelligence research. The combined curriculum is carefully crafted to build intentional environments in which children can construct knowledge and express their own interests.

Ryan Burden, the Business Manager and Owner of Ivybrook Academy’s new Lubbock campus, recalls that his family had been searching for the right business opportunity and that Ivybrook Academy offered both the support and community involvement they wanted. He went on to share “We are excited to be bringing an Ivybrook Academy to Lubbock, and it’s exactly what we think this community needs and doesn’t have!”

Rachel Burden, the Principal and Owner of Ivybrook Academy’s Lubbock location, received her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from nearby Texas Tech University. Rachel shared that Ivybrook Academy’s philosophy and approach to education mirrored those of her family, which made their decision easier. “Their educational beliefs aligned perfectly with my educational beliefs as a professional,” says Rachel. “As a parent, the way we parent and guide our children fits perfectly with the Ivybrook model.”

Ivybrook Academy’s unique curriculum places a pronounced emphasis on the individual child, encouraging children to discover and learn at their own pace. Rachel says that this attitude toward learning reflects her own philosophy. “There is no wrong way of doing things or a wrong child,” she says. It’s just a different way of doing things.”

Rachel further explains that Ivybrook Academy fills a much-needed role in the region while serving the needs of both families and neighbors for trusted and reliable early education options. “We want to provide a safe space for children,” she says. “This was the best way that we felt we could do that both for our family and… for the Lubbock community, because there’s not anything like this here.”

Ivybrook Academy says it is thrilled to further expand its presence in the Southwest by reaching out to another vital community in the state of Texas. “Everyone at Ivybrook Academy is so excited to be opening a new location in Lubbock, Texas,” says Drew McWilliams, Chief Executive Officer of Ivybrook Academy. “We want to bring Ivybrook’s progressive curriculum to communities across the nation. With incredible franchisees like Ryan and Rachel, we’re even closer to achieving our goal.”

Ivybrook Academy is growing throughout the United States with commitments to open new locations in markets including Ann Arbor, Michigan, Nashville, Tennessee, and Jacksonville, Florida. New locations in Cumming, Georgia, and Dublin, Ohio, are scheduled to open in 2020.