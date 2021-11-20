HALFIME: Oklahoma State 13, Texas Tech 0

Texas Tech interim coach Sonny Cumbie watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech trailed No. 9 Oklahoma State 13-0 at halftime of a defensive battle Saturday night.

The Red Raiders were unable to get much going against the Cowboys’ stout defense. They mustered just 31 yards of total offense.

Texas Tech mostly held Oklahoma State in check on the other side of the ball, but OSU did put together three drives that went deep into Texas Tech territory. The first two ended in field goals but Spencer Sanders found John Paul Richardson to convert the final one into seven points.

Donovan Smith had 22 passing yards in the first half. Running backs SaRodorick Thompson, Xavier White and Tahj Brooks toted the ball seven times combined for a total of nine yards.

You can watch the second half of the game on FOX.