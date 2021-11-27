HALFTIME: Baylor 17, Texas Tech 10

WACO, Texas — No. 8 Baylor led Texas Tech 17-10 at halftime of Saturday’s game.

The Bears got on the board quickly when running back Trestan Ebner flanked out wide and ran right past Colin Schooler for a 67-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage.

SaRodorick Thompson lost a fumble on Texas Tech’s first play from scrimmage, setting up a Baylor field goal.

The Red Raiders drove the ball into Baylor territory on their second drive of the game, setting up a 46-yard Jonathan Garibay field goal that cut the score to 10-3.

After the teams traded punts, the Baylor defense struck again. Raleigh Texada came off the edge on a cornerback blitz and smoked Donovan Smith, causing a fumble that the Bears recovered. Abram Smith turned the turnover into seven points with a third-down touchdown run.

Tahj Brooks scored the Red Raiders’ lone touchdown of the half, cutting the score to 17-10 at halftime.

You can watch the remainder of the game on Fox Sports 1.

