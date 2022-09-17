RALEIGH, N.C. – Texas Tech fumbled a punt in the first quarter setting up a 29-yard N.C. State field goal to make it 3-0. The Wolfpack would add another field goal with 2:29 left in the quarter to make it 6-0.

The Red Raiders were held to 23 total yards in the first quarter. Texas Tech’s defense lost linebacker Bryce Ramirez with a leg injury in the first quarter. The junior was carted off the field and taken to a Raleigh hospital.

N.C. State extended the lead to 13-0 in the second quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run by Demie Sumo-Karngbaye.

The Wolfpack then picked off a Donovan Smith pass and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown to put N.C. State up 20-0.

The Red Raiders would get on the board right before the half when Smith connected with Myles Price on a 25-yard score.