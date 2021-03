FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lubbock, Texas Feb. Utah State and Texas Tech meet in a first-round game in the South Region on Friday. (AP Photo/Justin Rex, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — At halftime, No. 6 Texas Tech trails No. 3 Arkansas 33-31 in their second round NCAA Tournament game.

Terrence Shannon Jr. leads Texas Tech with nine points. Justin Smith has 10 points and four rebounds for Arkansas.

The winner of the game will advance to the Sweet 16. You can watch the second half on TNT.