HALFTIME: Oklahoma 28, Texas Tech 7

NORMAN, Oklahoma — Texas Tech trailed No. 4 Oklahoma 28-7 at halftime of Saturday’s game.

The Sooners scored 21 straight points to break the game open before halftime.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams dominated in the half, throwing for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

Texas Tech got its lone score late in the first quarter when Erik Ezukanma rose up above a Sooner defender to bring down a Henry Colombi pass in the end zone.

In the second quarter, Colombi got shaken up after getting tackled on the sideline and was replaced by freshman Donovan Smith.

