HALFTIME: Stephen F. Austin 13, Texas Tech 7

Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) carries for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LUBBOCK, Texas — At halftime of their home opener, the Texas Tech Red Raiders trailed Stephen F. Austin 13-7.

Texas Tech wasted no time getting on the board. On the third play of the game, Erik Ezukanma hauled in a pass from Tyler Shough and took it 75 yards for a touchdown. The Red Raiders would not score again in the first half.

SFA answered later in the first quarter when Willie Roberts picked off Tyler Shough and returned it for a touchdown.

The Lumberjacks went ahead after McLane Mannix muffed a punt, leading to a short field goal. They kicked one more field goal with 1:23 remaining in the first half.

Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for a story after the game ends.