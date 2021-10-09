HALFTIME: TCU 35, Texas Tech 10

Texas Tech’s SaRodorick Thompson (4) during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech trailed TCU 35-10 at halftime of Saturday’s game.

The Red Raider defense had its hands full with running back Zach Evans and the TCU offense. Evans had 143 yards in the half and TCU scored touchdowns on each of its drives.

The Horned Frog defense also produced points in the second quarter when Henry Colombi’s pass tipped off Myles Price’s hands and was picked off by Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. The TCU defensive back returned the interception for a touchdown, making the score 28-7.

Running back SaRodorick Thompson had a heavy hand in Texas Tech’s lone touchdown drive of the game. He had 60 rushing yards in the half, including a four-yard touchdown.

Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for a full recap after the game.