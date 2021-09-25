HALFTIME: Texas 42, Texas Tech 14

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Tech trailed Texas 42-14 at halftime of Saturday’s game.

Texas struck with a touchdown on each of its first two drives. Running back Bijan Robinson caught a pass, slipped a tackle and ran 38 yards into the end zone for UT’s first score of the game. His backup Roschon Johnson scored the second touchdown.

Tyler Shough ran in a quarterback keeper for the first Red Raider score of the game to cut Texas’ lead in half. But on Texas Tech’s next drive, Shough threw a pick-six to Texas’ Josh Thompson. That made the score 28-7.

After that pass, Shough went into the locker room. He was replaced by Henri Colombi. Colombi hit Myles Price on a 40-yard touchdown before halftime.

Catch the second half of the game on KAMC.