HALFTIME: Texas 42, Texas Tech 14

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: Jason Davis (Nexstar/Staff)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Tech trailed Texas 42-14 at halftime of Saturday’s game.

Texas struck with a touchdown on each of its first two drives. Running back Bijan Robinson caught a pass, slipped a tackle and ran 38 yards into the end zone for UT’s first score of the game. His backup Roschon Johnson scored the second touchdown.

Tyler Shough ran in a quarterback keeper for the first Red Raider score of the game to cut Texas’ lead in half. But on Texas Tech’s next drive, Shough threw a pick-six to Texas’ Josh Thompson. That made the score 28-7.

After that pass, Shough went into the locker room. He was replaced by Henri Colombi. Colombi hit Myles Price on a 40-yard touchdown before halftime.

Catch the second half of the game on KAMC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar