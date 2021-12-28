HALFTIME: Texas Tech 13, Mississippi State 7

Texas Tech interim coach Sonny Cumbie watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — At halftime of the Liberty Bowl Tuesday, Texas Tech led Mississippi State 13-7.

The Red Raiders started with a bang, leaning on their run game to march down the field for an opening-drive touchdown. Tahj Brooks finished the drive with a 19-yard scoring scamper.

The Tech defense got off the field on third down on its first series and Donovan Smith led a field goal drive on the ensuing possession to make the score 10-0.

Mississippi State scored its first points early in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Will Rogers to Rara Thomas.

The Red Raiders primarily attacked the Bulldogs on the ground. They ran the ball 28 times and passed it 17.

Texas Tech scored again before halftime after Mississippi State’s Austin Williams muffed a punt and Tech recovered.

Watch the second half of the game on ESPN.