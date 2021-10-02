HALFTIME: Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 0

Texas Tech’s Colin Schooler (17) celebrates after breaking up a Stephen F. Austin pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Texas Tech went into halftime of Saturday’s game against West Virginia with a healthy, 17-0 lead.

With Tyler Shough out, backup quarterback Henry Colombi moved the ball effectively. Running back SaRodorick Thompson punched in both Red Raider touchdowns in the half.

The Red Raider defense was stout, shutting down both quarterbacks in WVU’s two-QB attack. Linebacker Colin Schooler forced a fumble that Devin Drew recovered.

Catch the second half of the game on ESPN2 and stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for a full story after the game.