LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech decided on Behren Morton as starting quarterback for a second straight game in Saturday’s homecoming contest with West Virginia.

On the first drive, the Red Raiders would march down the field in eight plays and score on a 19-yard Tahj Brooks touchdown run to jump in front 7-0.

After converting a 4th down on the first drive, Texas Tech converted three more on its next possession. The conversions led to Brooks’ second touchdown of the game and a 14-0 Red Raider lead with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter.

West Virginia would get on the scoreboard after a 15-play, 61-yard drive capped by a Casey Legg 38-yard field goal to make it 14-3 late in the first quarter.

Texas Tech would answer early in the second quarter with a 46-yard field goal from Trey Wolff to push the lead back to 14 points.

Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders converted two more 4th downs on their next drive to improve to 6-for-6 on the day. The luck would run out later in that drive when the Mountaineers sacked Morton on 4th & 1 at West Virginia’s 31 yard line.

Texas Tech returned the favor on the Mountaineers next drive. Kosi Eldridge and Tyree Wilson combined for a sack of JT Daniels on 4th & 10 to force the turnover on downs late in the second quarter.

The defense came up big again in the final seconds of the first half. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepted a Daniels pass in the end zone to prevent a late Mountaineer score before halftime.

West Virginia will receive the ball to start the second half.