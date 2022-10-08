STILLWATER, Okla. – The Texas Tech football team traveled to (7) Oklahoma State on Saturday, hoping for their first road victory of the season and their first road win over a ranked opponent since 2018.

Approximately 30 minutes prior to kickoff, it was announced that freshman quarterback Behern Morton would get his first career start for Texas Tech. Morton would make the most of his opportunity right off the bat with a 27-yard strike to Jerand Bradley to give the Red Raiders a quick 7-0 lead. But after an onside kick recovered by Texas Tech was overturned, the Cowboys would immediately strike back with a touchdown of their own to tie the game back up just over three minutes into the contest.

Texas Tech would try to take the lead once more off of a Trey Wilff 44-yard field goal, but it would miss off of the right crossbar. Later on in the first, a drive by Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys would end with a 14-yard rushing touchdown by the senior quarterback. He and the Cowboys would take a 14-7 lead with 5:03 to go in the opening quarter.

Another strong drive by the Cowboys would end with a field goal from Tanner Brown from 42-yards out to extend their lead to 17-7. As the first quarter continued to wind down, Behren Morton would put 6-more points on the board with a 9-yard rushing touchdown of his own. After one-quarter of play, the Red Raiders would trail OSU 17 to 14.

In the second quarter, following an acrobatic catch by Trey Cleveland, Xavier White would punch in another touchdown to reclaim the lead for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech would take a 21-17 in Stillwater.

With 8:41 to go in the first half, Mike Gundy would take a play out of Joey McGuire’s playbook and convert on 4th down to set up the Cowboys in the red zone. However, the Red Raiders would stuff OSU who would settle for a field goal to cut TTU’s lead to 1 point. A field goal by Trey Wolff would extend that lead to 4. d to the lockerroom after the drive with a team doctor.

At the end of the half, texas Tech would lead Oklahoma State 24-20.