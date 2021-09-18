HALFTIME: Texas Tech 35, FIU 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech scored five touchdowns in the first half of its game against Florida International Saturday, taking a 35-14 lead into halftime.

The Panthers scored the first touchdown of the game, but Texas Tech tied it up on a Marquis Waters interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Tyler Shough threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns in the half. Two of his scores were easy pitches and catches to Travis Koontz. The other was a deep ball that Trey Cleveland managed to haul in with an FIU defender draped all over him.

Running back SaRodorick Thompson returned after missing the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury and ran in a one-yard touchdown.

