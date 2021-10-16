HALFTIME: Texas Tech 24, Kansas 0

Texas Tech’s Colin Schooler (17) celebrates after breaking up a Stephen F. Austin pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Texas Tech led Kansas 24-0 at halftime of its game Saturday.

The Red Raiders put together a 10-play touchdown drive on the game’s first possession. Quarterback Henry Colombi finished the drive with a touchdown run.

Wide receivers scored the next two touchdowns on rushing plays. Erik Ezukanma took a sweep to the right side of the field for a nine-yard score and Myles Price ran in another sweep from seven yards.

Defensively, Texas Tech was locked in. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson picked off Kansas quarterback Jason Bean and the Red Raiders got their hands on several other Bean throws.

Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for a full recap after the game.