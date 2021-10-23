HALFTIME: Texas Tech 24, Kansas State 10

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech played a phenomenal first half against Kansas State Saturday, leading 24-10 at halftime.

The halftime lead put Texas Tech 30 minutes away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2017.

The Red Raiders stormed out of the gates to take a quick, 14-0 lead in the game’s first few minutes.

Erik Ezukanma took a handoff 45 yards into the end zone on the second play from scrimmage. Texas Tech forced and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, setting up SaRodorick Thompson’s first touchdown of the game.

After a Deuce Vaughn touchdown for Kansas State, Thompson got into the end zone again in the second quarter, putting the Red Raiders ahead 21-7.

The Wildcats scored a field goal, capitalizing on good field position attained from a Henry Colombi interception. Texas Tech added a

