LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lady Raiders and head coach Krista Gerlich announced they will welcome back former player and Texas Tech Hall of Famer Plenette Pierson as assistant coach.

“We are thrilled to add Plenette Pierson to our coaching staff,” Gerlich said. “She is one of the greatest players to come through the Lady Raider program and she has a significant toughness about her that I thoroughly enjoyed watching when she played. What she’s done at the professional level the last 20 years has been remarkable.”

Pierson graduated from Texas Tech in 2003 and coached and played in the WNBA for the past 20 years.

Pierson made history as the sixth leading scorer for the Red Raiders and scored a record of 1602 points during her athletic career for the team. Pierson put up 624 points during her 2002-2003 season with the team, a career-best.

In the 2003 WNBA draft, Pierson was the fourth overall pick and played in the league for 17 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, Detroit Shock/Tulsa Shock, New York Liberty, and Dallas Wings.

Pierson was coaching for the Minnesota Lynx and is expected to join the Lady Raiders this summer for workouts.

“The thing I probably love the most about Plenette is her love for Texas Tech and the Lady Raiders,” Gerlich said. “She had a prolific career and has such a great story to tell from her experience here. She is going to be such a great mentor, coach and mentor for our players. I’m excited to welcome her back home and I know our players and fans will be, too.”