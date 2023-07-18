LUBBOCK, Texas — The popular Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ will come to Lubbock gracing The Buddy Holly Hall stage for the first time ever from July 19 to July 30.

The American Theatre Guild announced its tour and plan to bring the show to The Buddy Holly Hall. Blaine Krauss will play the leading actor for Alexander Hamilton and expressed it was an honor.

“We are really excited to bring this show to Lubbock, we are excited to see this college town everyone has been telling us about,” Krauss said. “A new audience is sometimes the best audience.”

The Hamilton musical captivated audiences since 1917 that started off as a Broadway play. The musical has since won countless awards including the Tony, Grammy and Oliver.

The story of Alexander Hamilton has also been reimagined in a book written by Ron Chernow, a musical and even a Disney+ movie.

“We are hitting some markets that we normally don’t hit that I don’t think gets really large musicals,” Krauss said. “It’s exciting to do a show everyone knows this well, but then to revisit and do the same show with audiences that really don’t; so they are actually listening and present with you.”

The musical tells a story of an American founding father Alexander Hamilton and his involvement in a Revolutionary movement.

“Hamilton is one of the greatest musicals to come out of the history of music theatre,” Krauss said. “It’s one of the few musicals that has crossed over to pop culture and everyone knows it.”

The musical will perform a mixture of Hip-Hop, Jazz, R&B and Broadway, with emphasis on culture, politics and education.

“If they’ve seen the show before I’ll be very honored and privileged when they accept my own take on the character,” Krauss expressed.

Tickets for Hamilton will still be available to purchase here.