LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock’s Jewish community is inviting the public to a Hanukkah Bash at the South Plains Mall on Monday, December 23.

Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the grand court of the mall.

There will be arts and crafts for the kids, along with hot latkes for the whole family.

During the bash, there will be a Menorah lighting ceremony.

This Hanukkah event is the first of its kind ever in Lubbock.

The bash is a project of Chabad of Texas and Hanukkah RV.