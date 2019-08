LUBBOCK, Texas-- Imagine sleeping off a cold at home, only to wake up to your child yelling that there's a stranger in your backyard, and all of a sudden your home is the site of a police pursuit. That's exactly what happened to a Central Lubbock resident Sunday night.

Israel Perez said his daughter made eye contact with a stranger through the window before alerting her dad. He quickly grabbed his gun and headed to the backyard to confront the man hiding in his dog yard.