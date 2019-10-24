HAPPY HALLOWEEN: List of events around Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas- Changes are occurring as we speak today. A stronger cold front is going to drop temperatures throughout the day. In fact, we will be in the mid 30s as you head home this evening. So bundle up all day long as it will be a miserable day. There will be scattered rain showers for Lubbock and most areas this afternoon. Coverage will be 30%. There will be some light snow in Parmer, Castro, Swisher and Briscoe Counties. Accumulations will be near an inch, with outlying areas getting up to three inches of snow. Tomorrow morning will see a low temperature of 27° in Lubbock. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, with a high of only 54°.

