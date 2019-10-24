HAPPY HALLOWEEN: List of events around Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following list will feature community Halloween events around Lubbock in the coming days and week!
If you have an event that we missed, please feel free to let us know! Happy Halloween!
Carlson Law Firm – Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Oct. 24 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
- Where: Carlson Law Firm – 2424 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79412
- What: An event that will feature a costume contest for kids and teens, prizes, teal pumpkins and trunk loads of candy.
- Help: Contact The Carlson Law Firm in Lubbock for more information on how you can join the fun.
Christ the King Cathedral School – Fall Festival
- When: Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Where: Christ the King Cathedral School – 4011 54th St. Lubbock, TX
- Price: Free entrance
- What: The event will feature food booths, games, prizes, silent auction, beer/ wine tent, and live raffle drawings. Costumes are encouraged and the event is for all ages.
- Help: Contact CTK Cathedral School.
Caprock Cardiovascular Center – Trunk & Fest
- When: Oct. 26 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Where: Caprock Cardiovascular Center – 4321 Marsha Sharp Lubbock, TX
- Price:
- Free admission
- Game booth tickets – 25 cents per ticket or 5 tickets for $1
- What: The event will feature games, prizes, cake walk, food, a silent auction and more. All proceeds from the event will go to the American Heart Association. All are welcome.
- Help: Contact Caprock Cardiovascular Center for more information.
Science Spectrum – All Growed Up: Mad Masquerade (21 and up only)
- When: Oct. 26 from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
- Where: Science Spectrum – 2579 S. Loop 289 #250 Lubbock, TX 79423
- Price:
- Non-member: $10.00 per person in advance, or $12.00 at the door.
- Member: $6.00 per person in advance, or $8.00 at the door.
- What: An event for adults featuring exploration of the museum, live science demonstrations, and mysteries throughout the evening. Costumes encouraged, but no masks or gore. There will be music, food trucks, prizes, and other activities geared towards adults.
- Help: Contact the Science Spectrum for more information. (Phone: 806-745-2525)
Main Event – Frightfully Fun Halloween Parties
- When: Oct. 27 ALL DAY
- Where: Main Event – 6010 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX
- Price: Normal admission prices apply
- What: Among other things, the event will feature a costume contest for a chance to win free laser tag for a year, candy stations set up for trick-or-treating, Halloween-themed food and beverages, complimentary face painters, balloon artists and decorations. Plus, anyone in a costume will receive a free session of Zombie Laser Tag.
LakeRidge United Methodist Church – Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Oct. 30 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: LakeRidge United Methodist – 4701 82nd St. Lubbock, TX
- What: A community-wide Trunk or Treat event that will feature bounce houses, food, and lots of candy.
- Help: Contact LakeRidge United Methodist church for more information.
Science Spectrum – Silly Science Carnival (Families w/ kids ages 5 and younger)
- When: Oct. 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Where: Science Spectrum – 2579 S. Loop 289 #250 Lubbock, TX 79423
- Price:
- $8 for Adults and $6.50 for children (3-12) and Seniors (60+)
- Children 2 & under are free with an adult.
- What: The event will feature carnival games with guaranteed prizes, silly science crafts, silly science live demos, story time, mini bounce house, spooky critters, a costume parade, and snacks/sweet trick-or-treats.
- Help: Contact the Science Spectrum for more information. (Phone: 806-745-2525)
Gene Messer Chevrolet – Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Gene Messer Chevrolet 1302 S. Loop 289 Lubbock, TX
- What: The event will feature plenty of candy and games for everyone!
- Help: Contact Gene Messer Chevrolet for more information. (Phone: 806-747-3211)