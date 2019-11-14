Happy’s Shaved Ice is back open, eight months after their devastating fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Happy’s Shaved Ice and Bubble Tea is officially back in business after a devastating fire destroyed their local business 8 months ago.

“I’m just so shell-shocked, I never expected this kind of support,” said Tyler Griffis, co-owner of Happy’s.

Their new location located on Indiana & 118th street had a line that went out the door with customers looking for their bubble tea. Griffis said they knew they were popular before, but are so thankful and suprised by the community outpouring.

“None of this would have been possible without these guys,” Griffis said. “Everybody who bought a shirt, or a tea, or just checked in with us on Facebook has done so much for us, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”