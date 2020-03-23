Harbor Freight to donate masks, face shields and gloves to hospitals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Harbor Freight stores sent an email to customers over the weekend saying the company would donate N95 masks, face shields and nitrile gloves to hospitals.

The company told customers to email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com with the names of hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms that might need the items.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday that one of the biggest challenges for hospitals in Texas is a lack of PPE or personal protective equipment. Hospitals were seeing an increase of COVID-19 or coronavirus patients in Texas.

If you work at a hospital with a 24 hour emergency room in need of these items, please ask the office in charge of procurement at your hospital to visit this URL https://t.co/JgPQ0GIOxh so they can provide us with the information we’ll need to determine if we can make a donation. pic.twitter.com/RJUOW5z2c8 — Harbor Freight Tools (@HarborFreight) March 22, 2020

The following is a portion of the the email.

Dear Harbor Freight Community,

As we’ve been following the news over the last few days, we’ve heard about the severe shortage of protective gear for hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders as the impact of COVID-19 is being felt across the country. America depends on these heroes every day and in the days ahead we will depend on them even more. At Harbor Freight, we want them to know that they can depend on us too.

So we’ve decided to donate our entire supply of the personal protective equipment items listed below to front line hospitals with 24 hour emergency rooms in the communities served by our stores.

N95 Masks

Face Shields

5 and 7 mil Nitrile Gloves

If you work at a hospital with a 24 hour emergency room in need of these items, please ask the office in charge of procurement at your hospital to click here so they can provide us with the information we’ll need to determine if we can make a donation. If you’re not with a hospital, but would like to give us the name of a hospital with a 24 hour emergency room in your community that might need our help, please email us at hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com, identify the hospital’s city and state in the subject line, and our team will follow-up.

