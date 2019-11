LUBBOCK, Texas — The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Lubbock.

The famous exhibition basketball team will be playing at United Supermarkets Arena on February 24, 2020 at 7 p.m.

The stop will be part of the Globetrotters’ Pushing the Limits World Tour. The Globetrotters are also selling a “Magic Pass,” which allows people to meet the Globetrotters, get autographs and learn some skills before the event starts.

Anyone interested can get tickets for the event here.