Harmony Public Schools awarding bonuses to all 4, 000 active employees

In appreciation of their extraordinary work in educating the students of Harmony Public Schools while serving their communities during one of the most challenging years for educators ever, Harmony Public Schools will award a $250 bonus to nearly 4,000 employees in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.



Dubbed a “Three C” bonus for the “Caring, Collaboration and Compassion” Harmony team members have demonstrated in helping students and their fellow teammates excel despite the challenges of a COVID school year, the bonus was passed unanimously by the Harmony Executive Board of Directors during the April 24 HPS board meeting.

The bonus will be distributed to employees during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 3-7.

“Our employees do so much each day to keep our students engaged with learning and lift up their fellow team members,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said. “We are extremely proud of their efforts during these extraordinary circumstances.”

With approximately 4,000 workers statewide, the total commitment of the Teacher Appreciation Week “Three C” bonus will amount to roughly $1 million.

The system also awarded a similar bonus for employees in December, as well as a comprehensive benefits upgrade in February that included free employee dental, vision, matching retirement contributions (on top of TRS Retirement) and an increase in the employer-paid life insurance policy from $20,000 to $100,000. In total, these bonuses and benefits upgrade amount to $4.4 million in additional spending on employees in 2020-21 alone.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system offering a tuition-free education to PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Laredo, Lubbock, Waco, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors, and 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.

Harmony Public Schools currently is accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2021-22 school year.

