Harmony Public Schools begins open enrollment for 2022-2023 school year

Harmony Public Schools, the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is now accepting open enrollment applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

Harmony offers a free public education with special emphasis on Project-Based STEM Learning, College Prep, Career Readiness, and Character Education to PreK-12 students at 63 campuses statewide.

In addition to the 58 current Harmony campuses, applicants this year will be able to apply for enrollment at five new campuses currently under construction and planned to open in Fall 2022. Those campuses will be located in El Paso, Katy, Richmond, Sugar Land and San Antonio.



In 2019-2020 – the most recent year grades were issued – Harmony Public Schools received 23 “A” District and Campus Ratings for Overall Accountability from the Texas Education Agency. Harmony also recently has been recognized by both Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report for its academics and college readiness programs.



Families new to Harmony can apply for enrollment from Nov. 1, 2021 through Feb. 10, 2022 online at HarmonyTX.org/Apply or at their nearest Harmony campus. (To find a school near you, visit HarmonyTX.org/Schools).



To ensure fairness to all applicants, any Harmony campus that receives more applications than there are seats available will randomize all applications and select students via blind lottery. Each campus will set a date for their lottery within two weeks of the application deadline.



Parents will be notified in the spring if their students have been selected for enrollment or placed on a waiting list.



Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley.

To learn more, visit https://www.HarmonyTX.org.

