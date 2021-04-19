Harmony Public Schools West Texas hosting virtual job fair on April 24

EL PASO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Harmony Public Schools:

Harmony Public Schools West Texas is hosting a virtual job fair for the 2021-2022 school year.



Harmony Public Schools is looking for individuals who are interested in inspiring and preparing students to excel in college and beyond. Available positions include: campus instructional coaches, PreK- grade 12 teachers, SPED life skills teacher, reading and math interventionist, child nutrition assistant and assistant teachers. Positions vary by campus.



The Harmony Public Schools West Texas virtual job fair will be held Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (MDT) Interested applicants can register by visiting the “Job Fair” tab on the district website.

Harmony Public Schools are tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK – 12th grade. Harmony Public Schools West Texas District has four campuses in El Paso and one in Odessa and Lubbock.

(News release from Harmony Public Schools)