Harmony Science Academy celebrating campus relocation ﻿with citywide car parade Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Harmony Science Academy:

Harmony Science Academy will celebrate the relocation of their campus by hosting a school spirit, car parade Saturday, March 27.

By hosting a car parade, Harmony Science Academy will be able to bring faculty, staff, parents and students together to celebrate safely. The parade will begin at Mahon Park and end at their new campus location, 3701 W Loop 289.

“In 2020 car parades became a very popular and safe alternative to celebrate special occasions. Therefore, we thought this would be a great way to show our school spirit and “drive” awareness for our campus relocation, while maintaining social distancing,” said Student Recruitment Coordinator, Blake Morris. “We will have a car decorating contest and prizes will be given to the top three cars. Chilly Lily’s food truck will also be on site, once the parade is over, for everyone to enjoy some good food.”

Harmony Science Academy is a tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in grades PreK – 8. Harmony Science Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year at HarmonyTx.org/APPLY

What: Harmony Science Academy Spirit Car Parade

When: 1:00 pm Saturday, March 27

Where: Begins at Mahon Park and will end at Harmony Science Academy 3701 W Loop 289 Lubbock, Texas 79407

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools, is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 58 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 56 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

(News release from Harmony Science Academy)