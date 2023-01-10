LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Harmony Science Academy will host its second annual math competition on Saturday, January 21.

According to a press release, the competition is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the school.

The competition is open to all Lubbock County students in 5th grade.

Registration is free and open until 5:00 p.m. on January 13.

“The Harmony Science Academy math competition will consist of 40 multiple choice questions from various math topics aligned to TEKS with 5 tie breaker questions. The top five winners will receive prizes to include: ASUS TUF F17 Laptop, Meta Quest 2 256GB, 10.2 in iPad 64 GB, RYZE Tech Tello Drone, and a $50 Visa Gift Card,” the press release said.

Harmony Science Academy said it has partnered with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and UpReach for the math competition.

Harmony Science Academy is located at 3701 West Loop 289.