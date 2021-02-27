Harmony Science Academy-Lubbock hosts yard sale to support 4Legged Friends Rescue on Saturday, Feb. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock:

Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock, will be hosting a yard sale to support the 4Legged Friends rescue on Saturday, February 27 at their new campus location. This is only one of several events planned.

Harmony Science Academy will be relocating to the old Convergys building on 3701 W Loop 289. While construction is taking place on the inside of the building, Harmony Science Academy will be utilizing their parking lot to host monthly outdoor events, partnering with local organizations.

The first event will feature the 4Legged Friends yard sale, two food trucks: Cliff’s Food Wagon and Chilly Lily’s, along with top country radio station KLLL, who will be broadcasting live from the event.

“We are really excited to be hosting this event to support the 4Legged Friends at the future home of Harmony Science Academy. The response from staff, students, and parents, who donated all the items for this event, has been amazing.” said Student Recruitment Coordinator, Blake Morris. “Future events we are looking to host include a food bank drive and a car show.”

Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock is a tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK-Grade 8. Harmony Science Academy is still accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year at harmonytx.org/apply.

What: Harmony Science Academy Yard Sale supporting 4Legged Friends (all proceeds will benefit 4Legged Friends Rescue)

When:

12 pm – 4 pm

Saturday, February 27

Where:

3701 West Loop 289

Lubbock, Texas 79407

About 4Legged Friends Rescue

4Legged Friends Rescue is a 501 c3 nonprofit rescue organization that takes last chance dogs that have been abandoned, neglected, and forgotten and provides them with a fresh start. They strive to find them a new forever home.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools, is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 58 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 56 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

