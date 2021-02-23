Harmony Science Academy-Lubbock relocating ﻿for the 2021 -2022 school year

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock:

Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock, after over a decade at it’s current location, will be relocating to a larger, updated campus for the 2021-22 school year.

Harmony Science Academy first came to Lubbock in 2007 and is currently located on 1516 53rd St. The new location, which began construction this month, will be located in the old Convergys building on 3701 W Loop 289. In an effort to make this transition seamless, Harmony Science Academy will offer a free shuttle service for the first year from the current campus to the new campus for any students in need of transportation.

“At Harmony Science Academy, providing our students with an academically-focused learning environment is one our highest priorities,” said Principal Yunus Bicici. “By relocating we will be able to provide more learning and engagement opportunities for our students in a space that best fits their needs.”

Harmony Science Academy has set up a satellite office in the parking lot of the new location to help answer any questions parents may have and to help with the registration process. The satellite office will be open Monday – Friday from 8am – 4pm beginning March 1.

Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock is a tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK-Grade 8. Harmony Public Schools is still accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year at harmonytx.org/apply.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools, is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 58 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 56 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

(News release from Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock)