Harmony Science Academy offering grab and go meals for children in the community

Harmony Science Academy is providing breakfast and lunch for children under the age of 18 regardless of enrollment status at the school.

Thus far, Harmony Science Academy has provided over 4,000 meals to children in the community. Meal pickup is offered on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and covers breakfast and lunch for the entire week (including Saturday and Sunday). For the health and safety of parents, children, and staff the meals are served drive-up style.

Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock is a part of Harmony Public Schools, a tuition-free, open enrollment public charter school system providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Harmony Science Academy is currently accepting applications for enrollment for students in grades Pre-k – 8th grade.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools, is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 58 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 56 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

