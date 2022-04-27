LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Harmony Public Schools:

Harmony Science Academy will be hosting their 1st annual Math competition on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



The Harmony Science Academy math competition is designed to promote a competitive academic environment with respect to mathematics. Students who participate in this competition will test their mathematical capabilities and be better prepared for middle school.



The Harmony Science Academy math competition will consist of 40 multiple choice questions from various math topics aligned to TEKS with 5 tie breaker questions. The top 3 winners in each grade level will receive prizes to include: Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Kindle Fire HD8 and a $30 Visa Gift Card.



The Harmony Science Academy math Competition is open to all students in Grades 4-5 in Lubbock County. Registration is FREE and open until 5 p.m. on May 13.



Harmony Science Academy is a tuition-free, family focused public charter school providing a high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK- Grade 8. Harmony is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 58 high-performing PreK-12 college-preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers, and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 58 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

(Press release from Harmony Public Schools)