LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Harmony Science Academy will host its second annual math competition in January 2023.

According to a press release, the competition will be held at the school from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on January 21.

Harmony Science Academy is located at 3701 West Loop 289.

The competition is open to all Lubbock County students in 5th grade.

“The Harmony Science Academy math competition is designed to promote a competitive academic environment with respect to mathematics. Students who participate in this competition will test their mathematical capabilities and be better prepared for middle school,” the press release said.

The math competition will consist of 40 multiple choice questions from various math topics aligned to TEKS with five tie breaker questions. The top five winners will receive prizes, Harmony Science Academy said.

Registration is free and open until 5:00 p.m. on January 13, 2023.