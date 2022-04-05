LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Harmony Public Schools:

Students from Harmony Science Academy will be displaying and demonstrating the latest STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) projects at the Harmony Science Academy STEM EXPO this weekend at the Science Spectrum and Omni Theater. The Harmony Science Academy STEM EXPO will feature 25 projects submitted by students. Project categories include: Elementary, Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Tech, Engineering, and Robotics. Students will present their projects to the public and a panel of judges where they will be competing to win 1st-3rd place. This signature event for the school acts as an open house for students to showcase what they have learned during the year.



“The Harmony Science Academy Lubbock STEM EXPO is an event where students can showcase their projects to the community,” said Mr. Murat Soruc, District STEM/GT Coordinator. “It also gives them the opportunity to excel through project-based learning where they learn the skills necessary to become contributing global citizens.”



Harmony Science Academy is a tuition-free, family focused public charter school providing a high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in grades PreK-8. Harmony is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

What: Harmony Science Academy Lubbock STEM EXPO

When: Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Where: Science Spectrum (2579 S. Loop 289, Suite 250, Lubbock, Tx 79423)

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 58 high-performing PreK-12 college-preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers, and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 58 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

