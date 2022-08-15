The following is a press release from Harmony Public Schools:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Monday, August 15, Harmony Science Academy will welcome students back to school for the 2022-2023 school year.



“Our priority this year will be to provide an excellent educational experience for students that supports their social, emotional and academic growth. And as always, we remain committed to our mission to prepare every student for college and career by providing a safe, caring and collaborative atmosphere and a quality student-centered educational program with a strong emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.” said Harmony Public Schools West Texas District Area Superintendent, Dr. Kamil Yilmaz. “We are excited to get started and look forward to another successful school year.



Harmony Science Academy is a tuition-free, open enrollment public charter school that provides high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) for students in Pre-K through Grade 8.

