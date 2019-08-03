Harwell/Rawlings Reunion on Saturday, August 3 at the Rawlings Community Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:



If you attended Harwell Elementary, hung out at Rawlings Community Center or live in the neighborhood, then come out to Rawlings Community Center’s first-ever Harwell/Rawlings Neighborhood Reunion on Saturday August 3, 2019 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. There will be plenty of games, hot dogs, music and fun for the whole family. There will be a DJ spinning tunes from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s with room for dancing on the tennis court behind the Community Center. Free! All Ages.

Thanks to our sponsors 100 Black Men of West Texas, Amerigroup, Rex Boyles, Buckner Children’s Home, Food King, Freedom Baptist Church, Andres and Consuelo Garza, Larry Combest Community Health and Wellness Center, Shannon Sound and Lighting, South Plains Food Bank, and United Supermarkets.

Rawlings Community Center is located at 213 40th Street. Their summer operating hours are Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. For more information, call 767-2704.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)