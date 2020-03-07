#Hashtag Friday: Dirty hands no more, limit on sanitary items and more.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — With the coronavirus causing hysteria all over the United States, the CDC has some recommendations that are really just every day cleanliness practices.

The United family has put a limit on how many sanitary items customers can purchase in order to meet the sudden demand of those items.

A Lubbock second-grader invited her class to come and watch her officially become apart of the Scott family, and Kim Kardashian tweeted about a Lubbock woman… what did it say?

Tune in to the video above for more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar