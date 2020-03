The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) -- Effective Saturday, March 21, 2020, the City of Lubbock Health Department will have telephone contact hours from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m, on Saturdays and Sundays. Call takers will be available to assist in answering telephone calls regarding COVID-19. You can reach the Health Department at 806-775-2933.