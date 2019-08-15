Hatch Chile Fest at United Supermarkets: What’s “hatch?”

Hatch Green Chile is back at United Supermarkets and Market Street stores, and this year they are offering tons of different ways to try the pepper.

Their Bakery has tortillas, cornbread and pound cake, all flavored with hatch green chile.

But what is “Hatch”? Why is it so special?

According to Bakery Business Manager Staton Kuehler, for the chile to be considered “hatch,” it has to come from these three counties in New Mexico: Dona Ana, Sierra and Luna. It was planted back in early spring. Then, the Hatch Chile Fest runs from the end of July through Labor Day.

“Obviously in Lubbock, it’s getting bigger and bigger just because it is so close to us, our neighboring state, which is great,” Kuehler said.

United Family stores will be roasting them every weekend while the Fest is going on.

A United Family representative called the food a “superfood,” rich in vitamin A, with as much as 6 times the Vitamin C as a single orange. United said the green chile also boosts your metabolism and the health of your skin, eyes, and immune systems.

Watch the associated video for some delicious ways to incorporate hatch green chile into your meals today!